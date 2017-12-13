An Addition To PA’s Automobile Lemon Law

HARRISBURG – Motorcycles would be covered under PA’s Automobile Lemon Law under legislation approved by the state House. House Bill 74 includes motorcycles in the definition of a “new motor vehicle.” It would require manufacturers to correct any defect that substantially impairs the use, value or safety of the vehicle and occurs within one year following delivery, within the first 12,000 miles of use or during the term of the warranty, whichever may first occur. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.

