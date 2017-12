NEW HOLLAND – You heard him for many years on WDAC on his early Saturday morning live program called “Reachout.” Rev. Kenneth Weaver went home to the Lord on Monday. Weaver served for many years as an area pastor in the Evangelical Congregational Church and as an evangelist. He served as a chaplain for the Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers and was a member of the Lancaster County National Day of Prayer Task Force. Weaver was 95.

