Budget Reform & Spending Controls Approved By PA House

HARRISBURG – House lawmakers approved a legislative package bringing about budget reforms and spending controls. House Bills 1940-1945 require transparency through an official estimate of how much money the state will have, more information about the balances in taxpayer-supported special funds used to provide grants and subsidies, and the creation of monetary reserves during revenue shortfalls. Earlier this year, legislation requiring performance-based budgeting was enacted to provide lawmakers with information needed about the outcomes of state programs. The information will help legislators decide which programs to fund and which to shut down.

