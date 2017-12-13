Halfway To The Goal For Heart For Lebanon

LANCASTER – WDAC listeners have generously supported 50 classrooms as we partner with Heart for Lebanon to reach children and families for Jesus Christ. Over one million refugees have fled into Lebanon from the war in Syria and are feeling no hope. Heart for Lebanon is helping with physical and spiritual needs and planting seeds of hope in the hearts of refugee children and their families with the Good News of Jesus Christ and hope in these difficult times they are facing. $98 will provide food and Christian education for 18 refugee children in crisis. Click on the banner below to make a tax deductible contribution of any size. You can also phone in a financial donation by calling toll free 866-940-0171. We are praying that 100 classrooms will be sponsored. Thank you for reaching out with the love of Jesus Christ to these refugee families and their children and giving them much needed hope.

