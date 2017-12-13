Lancaster Salvation Army Helping Needy Families This Christmas

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Salvation Army will be offering Christmas assistance this year to about 1,300 families. Their gym has been transformed into a toy shop for this year’s Christmas distribution. It takes place today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Distribution is by appointment only. Captain Timothy Sheehan said they continue to see an increase in the number of families needing assistance at Christmas. Parents who signed up in November will walk through the toy shop, choosing from a wide array of unwrapped new toys to bring home to their children. Their distribution list is full and those families who still need assistance should call 2-1-1 for available assistance in the community.

