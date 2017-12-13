PA Legislature Exits For 2017

HARRISBURG(AP) – The Pennsylvania Legislature is finished for the year after passing veto-bound abortion restrictions, while anti-union legislation sought by top Republicans failed and legislation to tax Marcellus Shale production is in limbo. The GOP-controlled House and Senate each adjourned today until January after a flurry of votes this week. Republican-penned legislation to limit abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy is headed for certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and it didn’t pass with enough support to override a veto. Meanwhile, a bloc of House Democrats and southeastern Pennsylvania Republicans couldn’t muster enough votes Tuesday night to force Republican leaders to allow votes on Marcellus Shale tax legislation. That same bloc rejected a top priority of Republican leaders to bar government employers from deducting union campaign contributions from the paychecks of unionized employees.

