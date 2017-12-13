PennDOT Ready For Winter

HARRISBURG – With Pennsylvanians experiencing winter weather, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said her department is ready for action. All their equipment is ready for any winter weather that will come our way. PennDOT’s winter responsibility is 96,000 snow lane miles. Richards encouraged people to download the PA 511 app on your smartphone where you get weather forecasts and alerts, check road conditions, and check on the status of their plow trucks. She also urged you to get your vehicles prepared for any winter weather.

