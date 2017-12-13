Pro Life Bill Goes To Gov. Wolf’s Desk

HARRISBURG – In a major step toward protecting innocent unborn life, the PA House approved Senate Bill 3 by a 121-70 vote. You can see how your House lawmaker voted by CLICKING THIS LINK. The legislation would modify Pennsylvania’s Abortion Control Act by limiting abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy instead of the current 24 weeks. It also would end dismemberment abortions. The measure would keep in place exceptions under current law for when a mother’s life is at risk. Supporters say medical advances mean unborn babies are able to survive at an earlier point in the pregnancy than previously possible. The bill was approved earlier by the state Senate. The legislation now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf, who said he will veto it.

