WDAC Listeners Exceed Our Heart For Lebanon Goal

LANCASTER – WDAC listeners have come through with donations to exceed our goal of 100 classrooms of refugee children for Jesus Christ through our campaign with Heart for Lebanon. We are now at 110. Over a million refugees have fled into Lebanon from the war in Syria and Heart for Lebanon is meeting their physical and spiritual needs. Even though we reached our goal, we still encourage you to prayerfully consider making a tax deductible donation if you have not done so, in order for more children and their families to receive hope and salvation through Jesus Christ. $98 will provide food and Christian education for a classroom. Click on the banner below to make a monetary contribution of any size. You can also call toll free 866-940-0171. Thank you for reaching out with the love of Jesus Christ to these refugee families and their children and giving them much needed hope.

