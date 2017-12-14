Criticism Of Governor’s Transparency In Stack Case

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is coming under criticism for not making public a taxpayer-paid report by the state Inspector General into Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s behavior toward state employees. Franklin County Rep. Rob Kauffman sent a letter to Wolf requesting he release the report. Kauffman said, “As chairman of the House Labor and Industry Committee, I am concerned about the working conditions of all Pennsylvania workers, including those who work for some of our state’s top officials.” Wolf removed certain staff from the lieutenant governor’s detail and put other parameters in place to ensure proper treatment of staff at the lieutenant governor’s residence at Fort Indiantown Gap once reports of maltreatment of staff became public. However, the governor is now refusing to release the report causing critics to question Wolf’s claims of government transparency. Stack plans to run again for his office with five Democrats interested in the post.

