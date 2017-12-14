Legislation Establishes Maternal Mortality Committee In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation establishing a Maternal Mortality Review Committee within the PA Department of Health has passed the state House. More women in the U.S. die from pregnancy complications than in any other developed country. Despite advances in medical technology, the U.S. saw a 26% increase in the maternal mortality rate. Pennsylvania ranks 21st in maternal mortality. The committee would identify pregnancy-related deaths, recommend actions to help prevent future deaths, and publish review results. The Centers for Disease Control encourages establishment of these committees as a way of keep closer tabs on pregnancy-related deaths. Currently, 32 states have maternal mortality review committees either in operation or in development. House Bill 1869 now goes to the PA Senate.

