No Criminal Charges In Fatal Ephrata Crash

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police have completed their investigation of fatal vehicle accident that occurred on October 4th in the 300 block of South Reading Road. A northbound Toyota sedan driven by 64-year-old Ernest Capizzi of Lititz was struck in the rear by a northbound tractor trailer driven by 24-year-old Wayne Sauder of Denver. Capizzi died from injuries sustained in the crash. Sauder was not injured. Sauder has been cited with careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. The investigation revealed that Sauder’s attention was on an approaching oversize load and he did not see traffic stopped in front of him. Neither speeding nor intoxication were a factor in the crash. While the evidence showed that Sauder drove carelessly by becoming distracted by approaching traffic and then striking Capizzi’s vehicle, there was insufficient evidence that he did so with the required criminal state of mind that would warrant criminal charges such as homicide by vehicle.

