Praise For Heart For Lebanon Response

LANCASTER – We praise God for the response of many WDAC listeners who responded to this week’s campaign for Heart for Lebanon. We had a goal of getting sponsorships for 100 classrooms and, so far, 138 classrooms have been sponsored. Heart for Lebanon is providing food and Christian education to refugee children and their families who have fled to Lebanon to escape war in Syria. The classrooms teach Biblical lessons and introduce children and their families to Jesus Christ while also helping to meet many physical needs. Even though we reached our goal, we still encourage you to prayerfully consider making a tax deductible donation if you have not, so more refugee children and their families can receive hope and salvation through Jesus Christ. $98 sponsors a classroom of 18 students. Click on the banner below to make a monetary contribution of any size. You can also call toll free 866-940-0171. Thank you for sharing the love of Christ Jesus to these refugee families.

Related