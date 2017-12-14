Senate Passes Law Allowing Electronic Monitoring in Domestic Abuse Cases

The Senate has passed and sent to the House Senate Bill 196. The legislation would allow a judge to order an electronic monitoring device on a defendant in a protection from abuse (PFA) order, if a defendant is found by that judge to present a substantial risk of violating a protection from abuse order. This would not be a mandatory requirement; it would be another option for relief a judge can order.

The law is named “Alina’s Law,” after Alina Sheykhet, a University of Pittsburgh student who was killed inside her home in October. Ms. Sheykhet’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Darby, is charged in her death. At the time, she had a temporary protection-from-abuse order against him stemming from a break-in at her apartment in September.