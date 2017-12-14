Sheriff Backs Proposal To Allow Guns In Maryland Churches

EDGEWOOD, MD – Following last month’s mass shooting at a church in Texas, a Maryland sheriff is asking state lawmakers to let parishioners bring their handguns to church. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was joined by some state lawmakers and area pastors to introduce the Parishioner Protection Act of 2018, a proposal that would allow parishioners with a state handgun license and the written permission of church officials to carry handguns on church property. The parishioners would not need a concealed-carry permit. Gahler says the legislation is the result of outreach from the faith-based community. There are over 300 churches in Harford County.

