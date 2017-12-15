Bill Saving Newborn Lives Heads To PA Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – Legislation allowing parents who are in distress to relinquish newborns to emergency medical responders at fire and EMS stations is heading to the governor’s desk after state House approval. House Bill 1139 grows the list of locations to include fire stations where parents can surrender a newborn aged 28 days or less. Under current law, called the Newborn Protection Act, infants can only be surrendered to medical staff at a hospital or a police officer at a police station. The measure allows for infants to be relinquished at entities similar to fire stations that employ emergency medical responders. The bill also gives fire stations, hospitals, and police stations the option to install incubators to receive newborns. Once a newborn is surrendered, they are placed into protective custody and must undergo a medical evaluation. The county children and youth agency and local or state police must also be contacted. Parents who surrender an infant at proper locations cannot be held criminally liable unless the newborn has been abused or is the victim of criminal conduct.

