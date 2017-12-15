Greater Protections Approved Against Child Sex Predators

HARRISBURG – In an effort to safeguard children and communities from online sexual predators, the PA Senate approved legislation which will give the state attorney general and district attorneys the authority to use administrative subpoenas to identify information pertaining to child sex predators transmitting child pornography. Act 151 was unanimously enacted by the General Assembly in 2014, but contained a sunset clause declaring that it would expire on Dec. 31 of this year. House Bill 561, which received bipartisan support, will make the law permanent. The measure now goes to the governor for his signature.



