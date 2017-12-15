New Tax Proposed On Delaware Homeowners & Businesses

DOVER, DE (AP) – State lawmakers in Delaware are proposing a new tax on homeowners and businesses to fund a host of clean-water initiatives. A bill introduced would add a new surcharge on personal income tax payments and business license fees. The surcharge would equal 10% of the net income tax liability for individual taxpayers, but it would be capped at $80 for people filing joint returns and $40 for individual tax filers. The bill also imposes a new surcharge of $45 for business licenses. Lawmakers estimate that the new surcharge would cost taxpayers and businesses about $20 million annually.

