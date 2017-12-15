PA Attorney General Announces Energy Supplier Settlement

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced a $50,000 settlement with Sperian Energy Corp, a retail energy supplier that violated Pennsylvania’s Do-Not-Call Law and called Pennsylvanians on the list who do not want to receive these kinds of calls. Sperian, a Nevada company, will pay $50,000 to the Office of Attorney General as part of the settlement. 80 Pennsylvania consumers who filed complaints with the Bureau of Consumer Protection about the unsolicited phone calls will receive a total of $8,000 as part of the settlement, or $100 apiece. The remaining funds will go to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Treasury and the Office of Attorney General.

