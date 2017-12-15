Two Area Robberies Under Investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY – Manheim Township Police are investigating two robberies. An unknown male stole numerous pieces of electronics including IPads and computers from Burrowes Elementary School in Lancaster Township sometime on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Authorities say the total loss was $11,380. A picture of the suspect has been released and can be seen below. They’re also seeking a robber of the Turkey Hill at 936 Columbia Avenue in Manheim Township Thursday at 11:28 p.m. No weapon was seen and no one was hurt. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The male suspect wore a red zip-hooded sweatshirt with black stripes and “CO” on left side of sweatshirt, gray pants, and a black ski mask. A picture of the suspect was also released and is below. Anyone with information on either crime is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

