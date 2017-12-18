Crackdown On SNAP Trafficking

HARRISBURG – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank joined PA Inspector General Bruce Beemer to heighten public awareness of welfare fraud and announce a new enforcement initiative to stop the illegal sale of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP cards. The crime, known as SNAP trafficking, happens when cards are exchanged for cash, services or anything other than food. Often stores will pay cash for pennies on the dollar for a card. Some stores engaged in the trafficking collect cards, then take them to club stores and buy bulk items, which they sell on their own shelves. Schwank said some may sell their SNAP cards to pay rent, pay for repairs or even to pay for an addiction they may have. Earlier this year, Act 29 became law and provided the Inspector General’s office with jurisdiction over criminal statutes relating to public benefit fraud. The law gave the OIG the ability to issue subpoenas or search warrants and partner directly with law enforcement agencies. If you suspect fraud, you can report it by calling 1-800-932-0582 or online by using the “Report Fraud” section of the OIG’s website at www.oig.pa.gov.

