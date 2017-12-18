Measure Hopes To Improve EMS Communications

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee approved legislation that addresses the need for first responders to communicate during emergencies. Senate Resolution 237 urges counties and local law enforcement, public safety, and emergency responders to work with the State Police to explore and execute shared service arrangements in relation to the new P-25 statewide radio system rollout. Sen. Bob Mensch spoke on his measure prior to the committee vote. Although there have been several misfires with the statewide radio system over the past decade, Mensch said he’s confident PSP is making solid progress with the new P-25 pilot program.

Related