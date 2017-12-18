Pro Life Bill Vetoed By Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is planning to veto pro life legislation passed by the General Assembly to limit abortions to the first 20 weeks of pregnancy instead of the current 24 weeks. Wolf is to veto Senate Bill 3 this afternoon in Philadelphia City Hall. Supporters of the legislation say medical advances show that unborn babies can feel pain at 20 weeks and can survive. The bill also would effectively ban dilation-and-evacuation, commonly known as dismemberment abortions. Besides opposition from Gov. Wolf, the bill is opposed by Planned Parenthood and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

