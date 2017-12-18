Measure Impacting Non-Profits On Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate passed two bills impacting nonprofits. Under current PA law, once a charitable organization reaches annual contributions of $300,000 or more, it must file an audited financial statement prepared by an independent CPA or public accountant. House Bill 1420 raises the threshold to $750,000. A compilation, review or audit will be optional for any charitable organization that receives annual contributions of less than $100,000. The second bill, House Bill 1421 clarifies that any state registration form filed for charitable purposes will be timely filed if postmarked on or before the renewal date. Currently, registration statements are only considered timely filed if they are received before the renewal date. Both bills now go to the governor’s desk.

