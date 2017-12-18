protoevangelium /proh-toh-ee-van-JEL-ee-um/ noun: a messianic interpretation of a text (as Gen. 3:15) presaging man’s ultimate triumph over sin through a coming Savior used as the first anticipation of the gospel
