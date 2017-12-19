Accused Senator To “Step Back” From U.S. House Bid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania state senator who is the subject of allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward female employees and campaign aides says he’ll “step back” from his campaign for a U.S. House seat. Democrat Sen. Daylin Leach said in a Monday statement that he’ll work to address the allegations with state Senate leaders. The 56-year-old Leach didn’t immediately clarify whether or not he’s ending his U.S. House campaign in Philadelphia’s suburbs after a Philadelphia Inquirer story on his conduct. Gov. Tom Wolf called for Leach to resign, but Leach says he’ll continue to serve in the state Senate. Leach represents parts of Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

