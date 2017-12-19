Disappointment In PA Pro Life Bill Veto

HARRISBURG – Pro life groups are disappointed in Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of Senate Bill 3. The measure, which passed the state Senate and House, changes the legal limit for late-term abortions from the current 24 weeks or six-months of pregnancy to 20 weeks. Medical technology has shown that the unborn child can feel pain around 20 weeks and unborn children can survive. Currently, the United States is one of only seven nations that permits elective abortions past 20 weeks. The bill also ended dismemberment abortions. Randall Wenger, Chief Counsel with the PA Family Institute and Independence Law Center says, “It’s hard for me to comprehend children being intentionally ripped apart – literally – in the womb while our finest Children’s Hospitals are providing anesthesia and life-saving surgeries to babies in the womb.” PFI President Michael Geer added that “Gov. Wolf is putting his extreme abortion views on full display.” Michael Ciccocioppo, President of the PA Pro Life Federation, called it a sad day for women and children in the Commonwealth and that “Gov. Wolf’s distressing decision goes against the will of the vast majority of Pennsylvanians, who want to see cruel dismemberment abortions banned, once and for all.” Crawford County Sen. Michelle Brooks, who sponsored Senate Bill 3, expressed her disappointment saying, “The people who say this legislation is ‘radical’ and ‘cruel’ are the same people who believe it is acceptable to tear the arms and legs off a six-month-old baby in utero. I find it radical and cruel for the governor to protect someone on death row who could have raped and murdered women, but pulling a baby apart limb from limb is somehow acceptable, and they are innocent.” She added, “Thanks to the latest advances in technology, a baby can survive outside the womb much earlier than 24 weeks. Our laws must now catch up with science.” The governor’s veto is not surprising since he has been campaigning alongside Planned Parenthood, which is spending record amounts of political money on behalf of Gov. Wolf, who for months has been touring their abortion centers and holding photo-ops.

