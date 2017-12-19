Ex-Republican Lawmaker To Run For Lieutenant Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – A second Republican is getting into the race for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. Ex-state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County said today that he’ll seek the party’s nomination in next year’s election. The 54-year-old trained accountant served 12 years in the House. Already seeking the nomination is suburban Philadelphia real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos, who dropped his candidacy for U.S. Senate. March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary election ballot. Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of the party’s sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack. Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little working relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack’s treatment of state employees.

Related