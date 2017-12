CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP – A York County man was killed after being struck by a Jeep. Police say 77-year-old Lewis Crone, Sr. of the 600 block of E. Canal Road in Conewago Township was crossing the road to retrieve mail yesterday shortly after 6 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound vehicle operated by 53-year-old Mark Moline of Dover. Crone was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717–467–8355.

