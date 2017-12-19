Lancaster County Police Incident Under Investigation

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP – Officers responded to an incident in Lancaster County. Around 5:20 p.m. Monday, police received a report of a male acting suspiciously with a firearm in the area of Westbridge Court in Pequea Twp. The location is in a heavily residential neighborhood. The caller reported that they could see their neighbor walking in and out of his house with a long gun continuously manipulating the action of the weapon. Officers arrived and observed the man walking in and out of the back door repeatedly while armed. The subject had built a makeshift barricade on the rear porch and at times would lay down out of site behind the barricade while armed with a long gun. Officers cautiously approached and gave verbal commands for the man to disarm and speak with them. The man began to comply, but then suddenly ran back into the house. Seconds later, a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the home. The Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team responded. Area roads were blocked and neighbors were advised to remain in their homes. After attempts to communicate with the subject failed, the SERT team entered the home and found him deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Just prior to 10 p.m., roadways were open and neighbors were cleared to move about the area. Two shotguns and an AK-47 rifle were found in the residence. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue. The man was 19 years of age and lived at the residence in question. His identity is being withheld while family members are notified.

