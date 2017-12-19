Police Seek Terre Hill Sunoco Theft

TERRE HILL – Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating a burglary that occurred December 7th at the Terre Hill Sunoco at 300 E. Main Street. At 5:11 a.m., a suspect broke the door glass and entered the business. Once inside, the suspect stole items and cash. The suspect’s image was captured by store surveillance cameras and can be seen below. The suspect appears to be a white male in his 20s or 30s, thin build, goatee, and a prominent nose. At the time of the burglary, he was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.

