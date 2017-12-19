Recognize The Lancaster Package Thief

LANCASTER – Police are searching for a thief who stole a package from a residence in the 800 block of N. Shippen Street in Lancaster. The victim realized that a confirmed delivery of a package on Dec. 11 had not been received. The victim spoke with a neighbor that has a private video surveillance system. A review of the video captured images of an unknown suspect. The suspect is a male in all dark clothing, who used plastic bags to conceal the stolen package from the front of the residence. You can see pictures of the suspect below. If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

