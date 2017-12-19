Search For A Missing Elderly Man

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing elderly man. Enrique Abadia suffers from dementia and he left his residence early Monday and has not returned. Abadia was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania registration ERZ-2005. Abadia is a 76-year- old white male with white hair, a white beard and mustache, and black framed glasses. He was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, and a light weight yellow jacket. Anyone with any information on Abadia’s location is asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Related