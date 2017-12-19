Wagner Wants OIG Reports Made Public

HARRISBURG – In light of the Wolf Administration’s decision to hide a recently concluded investigation into allegations surrounding Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s treatment of staff, York County Sen. Scott Wagner announced his intentions to sponsor legislation that would require all Inspector General reports to be made public. Wagner said, “If taxpayer resources are used to conduct an investigation, then taxpayers have a right to see the findings.” Earlier this year, Gov. Wolf signed Act 29 into law, which established the Office of Inspector General in statute. The new law also requires annual reports to the General Assembly on the overall work of the office. The OIG spent resources investigating the cheating scandal at the State Police Academy with that report made public. Wagner expects to introduce his legislation early next year.

