An Enduring Epidemic In Lancaster County

LANCASTER – Nine people have died in Lancaster County of drug overdose in a recent seven-day period – a stark reminder that the opioid epidemic is continuing to leave its mark across the county. The nine deaths, between Dec. 11 and 17, happened in eight different Lancaster County municipalities, according to the county coroner’s office. Law-enforcement officials continue to investigate what prompted the recent spike in deaths. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman noted that each overdose death in the county – now over 120 for the year – comes under review by law-enforcement for investigation and potential criminal charges. The recent deaths were reported in Lancaster City, but also in suburban areas, such as Elizabeth and Pequea Townships. Dealers who provide drugs to individuals who die after consuming the substances potentially face charges, including felony drug delivery resulting in death. Since 2016, over 25 individuals have been charged regarding fatal overdoses in Lancaster County.

