Berks County Lawmaker Called To Quit By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says a longtime member of the state House should resign in the wake of reports that taxpayers paid about $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against him. Wolf issued the call to quit Tuesday after The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the settlement paid to a former legislative aide to Berks County Rep. Tom Caltagirone. Wolf says verbal and physical harassment “is flat-out wrong,” and he supports proposals “for reform in this area.” House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody says his caucus agreed to pay out $514,000 since 2007 to settle claims by employees. Two involved sexual harassment claims against two members, and five were other types of employment matters. Caltagirone has been a House member for four decades. He hasn’t responded to messages seeking comment.

Related