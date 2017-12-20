Bill Pays EMS Responding To Drug Overdose Calls

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate will consider legislation of interest to EMS crews that respond to drug overdose calls. Senate Bill 1003 would require insurance companies and Medicaid to reimburse emergency medical services agencies for services provided, even when transport to a hospital does not take place. Bill sponsor, Indiana County Sen. Don White said the measure addresses the growing number of cases where EMS crews administer naloxone to overdose victims and they don’t go to a hospital. Many EMS organizations do not get paid for their assistance. The bill is slated for a Senate floor vote that could come early next year.

