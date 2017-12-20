Lancaster Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign Needs Donations

LANCASTER – With Christmas fast approaching, The Salvation Army of Lancaster announced that donations to its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign are down presently at 50% of its overall goal. An anonymous donor did give a diamond ring which will help them get closer to their $215,000 goal. Captain Timothy Sheehan said they rely on the Red Kettle campaign to help fund their Christmas assistance and other social services programs, which provide a lifeline to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Without sufficient donations to the kettle campaign, they are concerned about their ability to meet the many requests for assistance throughout the year. Cash donations are accepted at any of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles during the remaining days before Christmas. Secure credit card donations may be made online at www.salvationarmylancaster.org .

