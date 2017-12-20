Wolf Signs Two Bills Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 446 into law. The measure gives the PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs the ability to regulate and license recovery homes, which are residences specifically for people in recovery from a drug or alcohol addiction. Only certified recovery homes are to receive state or federal funding of any kind, and state or county courts must give consideration to certified recovery homes when housing recommendations are made for individuals under their supervision. The department will create and distribute regulations in cooperation with stakeholders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for residents, and to protect them from exploitation. Before Senate Bill 446, recovery homes were only subject to the local ordinances of the municipality or township in which they are located.

Wolf also signed legislation into law that creates a four-year funding plan crafted in collaboration with the legislature to continue Unemployment Compensation operations by the PA Department of Labor & Industry. House Bill 1915, now Act 60 of 2017, provides $115.2 million over the next four years to continue critical technology upgrades and to hire additional employees to offer a minimal increase in service levels. In April, the governor signed Act 1 of 2017, which provided $15 million in temporary funding to rehire 200 workers, reopen the Altoona call center, and reduce lengthy customer service delays. The department is also submitting monthly reports to the General Assembly and using practices to eliminate waste and improve efficiencies of operations.