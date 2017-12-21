Hospital Cited After Patient Dies Under Restraint

HARRISBURG(AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is citing a hospital for restraining a patient who later died from a brain injury. PennLive.com reported today the health department found Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital “failed to protect the patient’s safety” when they restrained the patient Sept. 26. The department says staff at the Cumberland County hospital held down the unnamed patient after he or she had become unnerved and tried to leave. The department report states the patient went limp, started turning blue and foamed at the mouth. Hospital officials say the patient died from a “diffuse anoxic brain injury.” This injury is usually the result of severe head trauma. The department has approved the hospital’s plan of correction that includes restraint training and a “code grey” team.

