Martin Measure To Streamline Parking Enforcement Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – A new law will remove a substantial burden from local law enforcement and court systems by allowing more than 50 Pennsylvania cities to utilize Parking Authorities to enforce and adjudicate parking ordinances, according to the measure’s sponsor, Senator Scott Martin of Lancaster County. The law gives all cities of the Second Class A and Third Class – including the City of Lancaster – the option to shift the responsibility of enforcing parking laws from the court system to the city’s parking authority. Under current state law, only Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have that authority.

Martin said the change will allow many cities to streamline the process of enforcing parking laws, collecting fines and settling disputes, removing that burden from law enforcement and an overburdended court system. The new law will take effect in 60 days.