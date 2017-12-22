Pennsylvanians Sighing Up For HealthCare.gov Is Down Slightly

HARRISBURG, (AP) – The number of Pennsylvanians enrolled in insurance plans sold through the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace shrank slightly, as state officials accused the Trump administration of trying to undermine the system. Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians signed up for the coverage, according to figures released Thursday. State officials say last year’s total enrollment was 426,000. The signup deadline was Dec. 15, after the Trump administration cut the enrollment season in half. It also slashed the ad budget and scaled back grants for consumer counselors, while state officials say premium increases were higher because the Trump administration terminated major payments to insurers. Still, state Insurance Department officials say many people who buy individual coverage should avoid a significant premium increase, either by virtue of tax credits available through Healthcare.gov or by buying a plan unaffected by the loss of federal payments.

