President Trump Visits Walter Reed National Medical Center

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump has paid a holiday visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Medical Center, hailing them as “some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.” During his visit Thursday, the president awarded the Purple Heart to a soldier wounded earlier this year. The White House did not immediately provide details about the soldier or others Trump met. Trump told reporters as he left the White House that he wanted to “say hello to some of the bravest people anywhere in the world.” The president last visited the military hospital complex in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside of Washington, in April.

