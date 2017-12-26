Bill Giving Families Access To Loved Ones’ Gravesites Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation introduced by Rep. Mark Gillen of Berks & Lancaster Counties has been signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf. The measure ensures reasonable access to all cemetery visitors in Pennsylvania. It also requires cemetery owners to honor burial plots sold by previous owners. A local controversy erupted when the new owners of Rock Cemetery on Twin Valley Road in Caernarvon Township several years ago began prohibiting family members from visiting the graves of their loved ones. The new owners posted “private property” and “no trespassing” signs before filing a lawsuit against the cemetery visitors. They also refused to honor the sale of burial plots by the previous owners. Gillen heard about the situation and introduced House Bill 1019 to help the families. The bill was approved by the state House in July and the state Senate in November before being presented to the governor to be signed into law. Cemetery owners are able to establish reasonable access procedures as well as designate the frequency, hours, and duration of cemetery visits. If the cemetery owners fail to comply with the new law, persons denied access to a burial plot can file a lawsuit in the Court of Common Pleas where the property is located. The Office of Attorney General also may bring an enforcement action against the owner for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. All provisions of the new law will take effect in February 2018.

