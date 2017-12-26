Christmas Day Robbery At Harrisburg Turkey Hill

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a Christmas Day robbery at Turkey Hill at 6300 Derry Street in Harrisburg. Shortly after 4 a.m., police say a black male with salt and pepper facial hair entered the store with a silver handgun. No one was injured. The suspect fled the area with a small amount of cash. Police responded and a canine search of the area was unsuccessful in finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or online at SwataraPolice.org.

