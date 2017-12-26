Harrisburg Gunman Came To U.S. Via Family-Based Visa

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Department of Homeland Security says a man who fired at officers in Pennsylvania’s state capital before he was shot and killed was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa. Acting DHS Press Secretary Tyler Houlton says that “the long chain of migration” that led to 51-yea -old Ahmed El-Mofty’s admission to the U.S. was initiated years ago by a distant relative. Authorities say El-Mofty fired at a state Capitol police officer Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty then attacked other officers with two handguns and was killed. Houlton says incidents like the one involving El-Mofty “highlight the Trump Administration’s concerns with extended family chain migration.” He says chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program have been exploited by extremists. A prosecutor says there’s “no doubt” that El-Mofty was targeting police officers. Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says both officers were in marked vehicles.

