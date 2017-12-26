Lancaster County Armed Robbery Investigation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County armed robbery is under investigation. It occurred at 4:34 p.m. Sunday at the A-Plus at 1204 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. A female entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled on foot. There were no injuries. The suspect was described as a black female, between five foot and five foot three, 120-160 lbs, wearing black pants, a black coat, and a white hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, ext 0 or call their Crime Tipline at 717-569-2816.

Related