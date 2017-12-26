Martin Measure To Streamline Parking Enforcement Signed Into Law

HARRISBURG – A new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will allow more than 50 Pennsylvania cities to utilize Parking Authorities to enforce and adjudicate parking ordinances. The law gives all cities of the Second Class A and Third Class – including the City of Lancaster – the option to shift the responsibility of enforcing parking laws from the court system to the city’s parking authority. Under current state law, only Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have that authority. The change will allow many cities to streamline the process of enforcing parking laws, collecting fines, and settling disputes, removing that burden from law enforcement and an overburdened court system. Although parking authorities will now be the first point of contact for settling disputes, city residents can still appeal a decision by the parking authority to the courts if they are dissatisfied with the ruling. Senate Bill 736, now Act 80 of 2017, is the first bill that Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin has introduced that has been signed into law. The new law will take effect in February 2018.

