Firefighters Battle Two Area Blazes

LANCASTER/ANNVILLE – Firefighters battled two separate house fires today. Crews responded shortly before 2 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Ann Street in Lancaster. Two girls, ages 5 and 8, were taken to Lehigh Valley Burn Center for treatment. Investigators say the fire, which started in a second floor bedroom, was ruled accidental from an electrical problem. Another fire happened around 2 a.m. in Annville. Units responded to the corner of East Maple and North Weaber Street. No one was hurt in that blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related