Fatal Berks County Crash Investigation

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP. (AP) – State Police say a car struck a tree and split in half, killing two high school students in Berks County. The car was headed south on Bricker Road when it went out of control at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in Upper Tulpehocken Township and ended up in a marshy meadow. 18-year-old Sean Orner of Bethel and 18-year-old Shannon Althouse of Womelsdorf were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said both were students at Tulpehocken High School. The 17-year-old driver from Womelsdorf told emergency dispatchers that half of the vehicle was missing and he was trapped inside. He was taken to Reading Hospital with injuries described as moderate. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

